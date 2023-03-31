William Joseph Ryan, 85, of Sunbury, loving husband of Mary, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at their home.
He was born Feb. 13, 1938, a son of the late Joseph and Olga (Delmont) Ryan.
Bill was a graduate of Coal Township High School.
He was married to the former Mary Sabina Richardson, who survives.
He retired with an Honorable Discharge after a distinguished career serving for 30 years in the U.S. Navy. He received numerous medals, awards and commendations during his service time.
Bill enjoyed his time playing in the Jolly Joe and the Bavarians, a Polka band.
He was a parishioner of St. Monica Church, Sunbury.
In addition to Mary, his devoted wife, he is survived by three daughters, Mary Ryan, of Northumberland, Jane Cunningham and her companion Dan Burnett, of Clermont, Florida, and Sandra Sebold and her husband Paul, of Ellenwood, Georgia; and two sisters, Patricia Stahl, of Shamokin, and Margie Ryan, of Harrisburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Fred Wangwe', AJ, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. Monica Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury. Family and friends attending the Mass are asked to meet at the church for 9:45 a.m. There will not be a visitation.
Interment of his cremains with military honors will follow Mass in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
The Ryan family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.