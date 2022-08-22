William L. Beck, 82, of Liverpool, entered eternal rest Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home.
William was born Aug. 18, 1940, in Burnside, a son of the late Herman Beck and Kathryn Buterbaugh. On Sept. 26, 1964, William married Kathy J. (Connelly) Beck who preceded him in death Dec. 17, 2018.
He was a 1959 graduate of Harmony Joint High School in Clearfield County. William proudly served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Quaker Oats where he was employed in the maintenance department.
William was a member of the Liverpool American Legion Post No. 364 and the Journey Christian Church in Thompsontown. He enjoyed sewing and doing embroidery. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and vacationing.
He is survived by his son, Michael Beck and his wife Diana of Liverpool; and a daughter, Lisa Flanagan and her husband Edward of Newport; three grandchildren, Stephen Howell and his wife Heather, Nicole Flanagan and her husband Austin Waldron, and Jaden Beck; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Aaron Beck of Missouri; and a sister, Janice Gardner of Hastings.
William was preceded by his parents; his loving wife Kathy; a sister, Sylvia Johnson; and a brother, Oscar Beck.
A memorial service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Journey Christian Church, 10110 William Penn Highway, Thompsontown, with Pastor Jerry Wise officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of William be submitted to Journey Christian Church, 10110 William Penn Highway, Thompsontown, PA 17094.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, has been entrusted with assisting the family. Visit garmanfh.com.