William L. Bohner, 94, of Hebe, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born in Hebe on Aug. 25, 1926, a son of the late Violet and Boyd Bohner.
William graduated from Lower Mahanoy Township High School, Dalmatia. He worked as a farmer, carpenter, rural mail carrier, bus driver and a basketball referee. He was a member of David's UCC, Hebe.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a Radio Communications Operator. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
William is survived by his daughter, Beverly (Robert) Spatzer; son, Brian (Lisa) Bohner; two grandsons, Jeffrey Spatzer, Tyler Bohner; two granddaughters, Jill Burrows, Alexandria Patrick; two great-grandchildren, Tanner Spatzer, Gavin Burrows; and sister, Donna (Larry) Keeley.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Betty Bohner in 2018; sister, Arabelle Troutman; and brother, Dean Bohner.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Interment will take place in David's Church Cemetery, Hebe.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of William, visit www.reedfh.com.