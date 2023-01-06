William M. "Red" Kreider, 79, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 2, 1944, in Sunbury, a son of the late Ralph Kreider and Edith (Berkheimer) Daddario. He was a 1963 graduate of Northumberland High School and, in 1979, married the former Esther M. Perkinson.
Red was employed by Faylor Middlecreek Construction, operated Kreider Trucking, and retired from the Coal Township state correctional facility and prior to that had worked at the Camp Hill facility.
He was a member of Hummel's United Methodist Church, Loyal Order of the Moose, Middleburg Lodge; Reliance Hose Company, Middleburg; Fremont Fire Company, Mount Pleasant Mills, where he had also served as chief; and a former member of the Rooster's Corner Sportsman's Club.
Red enjoyed bowling and was an avid hunter, taking trips to the western United States to hunt and to Canada for fishing. He also enjoyed making messes digging with his backhoe.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Terry Kreider of Middleburg; three daughters, Cheryl (Wayne) Schock of Montandon, Jayme (Duff) Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Kelly (Greg) Goodling of Texas; eight grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Chad Lauver; stepfather, Leonard Daddario, Father-in-law, Russell Perkinson; and his mother-in-law, Imogene Perkinson.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Hummel's United Methodist Church, Middleburg, followed by a celebration of his life at 3 p.m. with Pastor Carvel K. May officiating. Military honors by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard will follow the service at the church.
Contributions to honor Red's memory may be made to Hummel's United Methodist Church, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.