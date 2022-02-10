William N. Cameron, 67, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Lewisburg on July 31, 1954, he was a son of the late William N. and Lois (Lilley) Cameron. He married the former Leslie E. Machamer on Jan. 12, 1974, and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Bill was a 1972 graduate of Milton High School and retired from Conagra in 2018 after 46 years of employment.
He was a member of the Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club in Woolrich, the Stony Knob Hunting Camp and was a social member of the VFW in Milton. He enjoyed camping, fishing and boating with his family and taking motorcycle trips across the country with his buddies. He also proudly enjoyed watching his granddaughter play softball throughout the years.
In addition to his wife Leslie, he is survived by his two daughters, Cara Ulrich and husband Steve, of Milton, and Courtney Cameron of Newberry, a granddaughter, Chloe Perrin of Milton; two sisters, Ruth Raup and Carol Mitchell, and a brother, Steve Cameron, all of Milton.
Family and friends will be welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
A memorial motorcycle ride followed by food and festivities in his honor will be announced in the spring to take Bill on his final ride to SVBT Motorcycle Club in Woolrich, from SMC Motorcycle Club in Milton.
