William N. English, 63, of Broadway Road, Milton passed away on June 1, 2022, at his home. Born in Williamsport on March 6, 1959, he was the son of the late William G. and Mabel P. (Keller) English. He was married to the former Darlene E. Koch. His death breaks a 23-year union.
Will was a 1978 graduate of Hughesville High School, and he was a self-employed auto body repairman for most of his life. He enjoyed fixing cars and selling them. Will loved his dogs, Baxter and Badger. His favorite pastime was his fishing trip with his buddies for the New York salmon run.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; three children, Robert W. Haines of Milton, Keith Baker of Buckhorn, and Amanda Baker Reynolds of Lock Haven; five sisters, Patty Hurst of South Dakota, Wilma Davis of Nebraska, Lorraine Keller of South Dakota, Sarah English of Virginia, and Mary English of Milton; a grandson; nine granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Boyd English.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
