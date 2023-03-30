William Paul Muller, 79, of Lewisburg, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
He was born Nov. 26, 1943, in Amarillo, Texas, to Rev. William and Grace Muller.
He was an award winning sculptor, violin maker (luthier), and a professional violist. His carvings varied from chainsaw carvings to delicate opera scenes. With his chainsaw he carved an 18 foot high dinosaur in Montrose, NY. His opera scenes in marble, wood, and bronze have been displayed at the Berkshire Opera (Massachusetts) and at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
One of his violins is played on the “Legacy of Cremona” CD by his father-in-law, the concert violinist Ruggiero Ricci. This CD features 18 modern violins played in a row so you can hear the difference.
His violin shaped like a cowboy boot was displayed at the “Celebration of American Excellence” in violin making in New York City sponsored by the String Company d’Addario Strings.
He played viola in various orchestras around the world and was the founder violist of the Muller Duo with his wife, Riana.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Riana; and his daughter, Christine; his three sisters, Gail DeTommasi (Anthony), Alicia May (Wayne), Sandra Redden (David); his nieces and nephews, Anthony DeTommasi, Allison DeTommasi, Brianna May, Megan Aurelia, William Aurelia; great-nephew, Aidan; and his aunt, Dorothy Pischinger.
A small private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Far Point Collie Rescue.
Arrangements are by John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.