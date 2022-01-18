William P. “Bill” O’Brien, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday Jan, 15, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Bill was born March 13, 1937, in Fountain Springs, Pa., the son of the late Michael Patrick and Veronica (Kurtz) O’Brien.
Bill graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic High School in 1954 where he was an outstanding baseball and basketball player. He finished with 1,068 and was the first high school basketball player from the region to exceed 1,000 points in his career. In recognition of his performance on the basketball court, in 2011 he was inducted into the Ed Romance chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
After high school, Bill worked in Harrisburg for the Public Utility Commission. During this time, he played semi-pro basketball with the Locust Gap Apollos. He then spent two years in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corp. After leaving the Army, he enrolled at Susquehanna University where, in 1966, he received his B.S. in accounting. While at Susquehanna, he was a four year letterman for the basketball team where he would score 892 points during his time with the Crusaders. After graduating college, Bill joined Weis Markets in Sunbury as an accountant, where he worked for 34 years until he retired in 2000 as controller.
Bill married the former Mary Louise Todorowski on Oct. 28, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Church in Mount Carmel. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, William and his wife Lisa, children Matthew, Jennifer and Allison; son, James and his wife Stacey, children Shannon and Kevin; and son, Stephen and his wife Christy. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Stephen Todorowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by an infant daughter, Virginia Louise; and his three sisters, Rosemary Gallagher, Margaret Rooney and Joann Higgins.
Bill enjoyed watching local high school and college sporting events, hunting, fishing, camping and time at the beach with his family. He loved attending the activities and sporting events of his grandchildren. He belonged to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Lewisburg where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was active in church activities. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Kratzer-Dull post of the American Legion and Trout Unlimited.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with the Rosary being said by the Knights of Columbus at 7:45 p.m. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Lewisburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Immaculata PA for the benefit of Camilla Hall.