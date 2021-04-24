William Roy Carr left this world on April 21, 2021, at 68 years of age.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Shirley (Hare) Carr, and his partner's son Bart Slough.
He is survived by his partner of 23 years, Marlyn Slough of Sunbury; one daughter and son-in-law, Steve and Melanie Roupp of Kreamer; one son and daughter-in-law, William and Marcie Carr of Tower City; four sisters and partners, six brothers and partners, James Carr and Nancy Bickelo of Northumberland, Gloria Mull and Ken Stewart of Selinsgrove, Robert Carr of Sunbury, Patricia and Pete Tinsley of Elizabethtown, Carl and Marlyn Carr of Windfield, Tedd Carr and Linda Riggens of Duncannon, Jeff and Tina Carr of Selinsgrove, Gary and Becky Carr of Northumberland, Cathy Weaver of Sunbury, and Debra Stroup and Michael Haines of Mount Pleasant Mills; six grandchildren, Brina and Kyle Senick of Penns Creek, Coty Carr of Milford, Celina Kline of Middleburg, Brian Pesta and Chett Pesta of Tower City, and Bryce Roupp of Kreamer; his partner's two grandchildren, Stephen Slough of Yorkhaven and Julia Urglavitch of Springfield; one great-grandchild, Peyton Senick of Penns Creek, and many, many nieces and nephews.
He was an attendee of Shikellamy Schools. He was employed at West Trucking of Carlisle as an independent truck driver and was a lifelong member of The Americus Hose Company of Sunbury.
He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and, in his last years, watching the squirrels and birds in the backyard and feeding the neighborhood cats, his favorite was Ms. Lizzy.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a memorial service at 8 pm.
Friends and family, if you have any pictures of Bill with or without other people, please make copies for the viewing to share.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Americus Hose Company in his honor.