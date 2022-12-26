William R. Fetzer, 72, of Milton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Danville on Jan. 19, 1950, he was the son of the late Harvey and Pauline (Derr) Fetzer.
Bill was a 1967 graduate of Milton High School and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked for U.S. Air in Hartford, Connecticut, and Pittsburgh. After returning to the area, he worked at the Selinsgrove Center. He loved old cars.
He is survived by a sister, Cindy Hassenplug and her husband Jeff of Milton, a nephew Troy Hassenplug and his wife Adrienne, and two great nephews Carter and Leyton.
Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St., Milton. A memorial service will begin at 4 with Tracy Fetzer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to www.stjude.org.
Please reach out to someone who is alone, be spontaneous and be kind.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.