William R. Klingler, 78, of Middleburg, passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 3, at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born April 2, 1943, in Sunbury, a son of the late Loretta (Solomon) Hood and Clarence Klingler.
On June 30, 1964, he married the former Nancy I. Carnahan, who survives.
He was a 1962 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and served in the United States Navy where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal With Device and the Navy Unit Commendation Medal.
Bill had been employed at Poloron Homes in Middleburg as well as doing roofing and he retired after 23 years of service with Cellitti Moving and Storage in Sunbury.
He was a member of the New Berlin American Legion Post and the VFW Post, Middleburg.
He enjoyed football with the Eagles and Steelers being his teams and baseball where he was a Yankees fan.
The great joy of his life were his grandchildren and he faithfully attended their sporting and school events.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 57 years, is a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Klingler and Andy Baramoski; and a son and daughter-in-law, William and Kelly Klingler II; three grandchildren, Dalton, Dylan and Delaney. and two nephews, Dan Klingler and Brian Swank.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Williams, and a special aunt, Edith Klingler.
Visitation will be held on Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by a memorial service at 11 with pastor Bob Pyle officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Contributions to honor his memory may be made to a charity of the donors choice.