William R. Neiswender, 86, of Old Danville Highway, Northumberland, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
William was born April 18, 1936, a son of Erma (Young) Nuss. He was raised by his mother and stepfather Wilbur Nuss. On Oct. 25, 1980, he married Hilda M. (Platt) Neiswender, who survives.
He attended Northumberland schools and then entered the Air Force on Sept. 5, 1952. He served in the Air Force until Aug. 28, 1956, and then joined the Army National Guard for two years.
William worked for TRW/Textron Inc. for 31 years prior to retiring.
He was a faithful and active member of First Presbyterian Church in Northumberland.
William was also a member of the Post No. 44 American Legion and the No. 1 Fire Company in Northumberland.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was skilled at wood crafting and carving.
In addition to his wife of 41 years, he is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Lee and Steve Miller of Arkansas, Lisa J. and Robert (Jr.) Hand of Northumberland, Donna and Bobby Hendricks of Alabama; sons, Charles R. Liles and David L. Liles (companion Cherie Martell) all of Florida; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one sister and brother-in-law, Judi and Ed Zimmerman of Shamokin Dam.
He was preceded in death by three siblings, Henry Ray, Julia Garcia and Earl W. Neiswender.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.