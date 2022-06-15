William Robert Stahl, 84, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born Sept. 15, 1937, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Kenneth C. and Minnie (Campbell) Stahl. On Aug. 18, 1956, he married the former Nancy Lou Mull, who preceded him in death on March 12, 2012.
He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1954 to 1957.
Bill worked at Milton Shoe Factory from 1956 to 1977. Beginning in 1977, he managed Stahl’s Auction, Mifflinburg, until his retirement.
He was a member of Mifflinburg VFW, and the former Mifflinburg Moose.
Bill was an excellent pool shooter, enjoyed collecting antiques and other collectibles, attending estate sales, and playing pinochle and poker.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, William Stahl Jr. and wife Debra, Alan Stahl and wife Diane; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Barbara Packer and husband John, Carol Wagner and husband Gary, all of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren, Barry, Jessica, Nichole, Yvonne, Nathan and Chastity; eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, six brothers and one sister. Bill is also survived by his companion, Carol Reedy.
He was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Butch Woolsey officiating.
Interment will be in the Chestnut Hills Cemetery, Winfield, with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William’s memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1948 Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
To share in William’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
