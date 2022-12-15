William Richard “Rich” Stancavage, 86, of Shamokin, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022, after living a long and fulfilling life as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Rich was born on Aug. 10, 1936, to Anthony Stancavage and Eileen Johnson, in Shamokin. Rich was a 1954 graduate of Coal Township High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a tour in Germany in 1957. After he was honorably discharged, Rich began his professional career as a machinist in Jenkintown, Pa. He later moved back to Shamokin where he was employed as a mechanic at Kaskie’s Auto Repair. He eventually moved on as a truck mechanic at Central Builders Supply Company where he worked until retirement in 1998.
In 1966, Rich met the love of his life, Peggy, in their hometown of Shamokin. Rich and Peggy were married on June 1, 1968, living life loving each other for over 54 years.
Rich was a lifetime member of East End and Friendship Fire Companies, where he was an active firefighter for many years. After his retirement as a firefighter, he continued his dedication to the fire companies as a trustee and was involved in many other offices and committees. In addition to this, Rich loved to take his family camping every summer at Ideal Park and Little Mexico Campgrounds. In his later years, he found great enjoyment in his garden, where he would grow an abundance of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers to pass out to his neighbors, friends and family.
He is survived by his son Richard Stancavage and daughter-in-law Lisa, of Lewisburg, and 3 grandchildren: Samantha Stancavage, Shamokin; Alexander Sabo, Lewisburg; and Justin Sabo, Lewisburg. He is also an uncle to several nieces and nephews, whom he loved and cared for deeply. Rich was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Stancavage, who passed only 2 weeks before him. They have now been reunited to continue their long-lasting love in eternity.
Services will be held to celebrate both Rich and Peggy Stancavage on Dec. 22, 2022, at Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home 114 North Shamokin St. Shamokin. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and services will start at noon. Burial will occur at All Saints Cemetery in Elysburg, immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude or Disabled Veterans Fund, organizations which Rich felt strongly about.