William Stanley Bordner, 77, of Port Trevorton, entered eternal rest Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 1, 1944, in Sunbury, the son of the late William Bordner and Gladys Kerstetter. Early in life, he married Erma L. Hupp. They celebrated 55 years of marriage until her passing on Dec. 7, 2018.
William had worked as a supervisor with Pennsylvania House for 33 years and for Wood-Mode, Inc. for five years.
He was a member of the Roosters Corner and Oriental Sportsman’s Clubs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, having cookouts, and attending the Selinsgrove Seals’ football games.
He is survived by a son, William S. Bordner Jr. and his wife Amy of Port Trevorton; a grandson, Tony Meiser and his fiancé Taylor Faraldo of Houston, Texas; and a sister, Shirl Reichner of Sunbury.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Meiser.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.