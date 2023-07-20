On July 2, 2023, William Stratton Vint (lovingly known as Blueberry Bill), 77, of Middleburg, Pa., spent his final day on earth enjoying a few of his favorite past times; listening to vinyl records while overlooking the mountain tops and working on stained glass before he quietly passed.
Bill is survived by his dear partner, Sally Barbour; daughter, Jennifer Vint (David); son, Craig Vint (Alison); grandchildren, Katherine, Lilliana, Caven, Ethan and Avery; brother, David Vint (Sheila); and sister, Carol Spearly (David), in addition to dearly loved extended family.
Bill loved spending time with family, working the blueberry patch, making stained glass, woodworking, chatting with old friends and living in the round house at the top of the mountain that he and Sally built. He is remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, reverence for life, kindness, love of adventure and spontaneity. He sang with the Buffalo Valley Singers and was instrumental in starting the Susquehanna Valley Growers Market.
Bill was born Dec. 26, 1945, in Philadelphia to Elizabeth Stratton Vint and David Vint. He graduated from Swarthmore High School, Juniata College, Georgetown Dental School and worked at the Library of Congress. He worked as a hygienist and dentist in Mifflinburg, Halifax, and Sunbury.
A private memorial will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, kindly visit broadstreetmarket.org to make a donation as the market was devastated by a fire. The market is a family meeting spot.