William (Bill) Satteson, 95, of Mill Street, Danville, passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Milton on June 5, 1927, he was the son of the late Ralph and Margaret (Sholly) Satteson. He was married in 1950 to the former D. Verna Stump who preceded him in death in 1985.
William served in the Army, and he worked at H. Warshow and Sons and at American Home Foods. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and loved gardening and sharing his produce. William liked baseball and was a Phillies fan. He loved to spend time with his family.
He is survived by three sons, William (Bill) Satteson and wife, Linda, of Milton, Budd Satteson and wife, Sue, of Milton, and Bradley Satteson and wife, Yvette, of Kistler, Pa.; a daughter, Binnie Satteson Price and husband, Tom, of Milton; two brothers, Frank Satteson of Potts Grove, and John Satteson of New Columbia; a sister Lucille Zellers of West Milton; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Verna; a grandson, Kelby Price; three brothers, Willard, Ken, and George Satteson; and three sisters, Thelma Laidacker, Weezie Hoover, and Rachael Laidacker.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N Front St, Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Keister officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery in Milton.
