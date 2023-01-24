William T. “Bill” Funk Sr., 81, of Sunbury, passed from this world, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, with his sons by his side.
Bill was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Sunbury, a son of the late Harry and Llewelyn Funk. He was a 1958 graduate of Sunbury Owls High School.
Bill and his wife Beverly (Shrawder) were married July 7, 1961, and shared more than 61 years together.
Bill is survived, in addition to his wife, by two sons and their wives, William and Lisa of Sunbury and David and Mary of Milton; three granddaughters, Courtney Wandishin of Suffolk, Va., Christina Funk of Jacksonville, N.C., and Megan Funk of Milton.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Funk.
Bill enjoyed fishing, going to the casinos, watching wrestling and smoking his curly pipe.
He was always ready to help anyone who needed it. He was an all-around handyman and could do electrical, plumbing and heating. When he got a call, off he went in his truck to lend a hand!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.