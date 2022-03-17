William Thomas Wise, 73, of Lewisburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Thomas Franklin and Lula Irene (Whitmyer) Wise. On Aug. 6, 1977, he married the former Nancy L. Gripp, who passed away unexpectedly on the same day at home.
Bill retired from Chef Boyardee as a tow motor operator.
He enjoyed hunting, driving his tractor, butchering, hanging out with his dog, Jack, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Tiffany Greeney and companion Calvin Renard of Mifflinburg, Rosalee Wise and companion Matthew Obley of Shaler Township, Pa., Tina Noel and husband Michael DeLong of Beavertown; two grandchildren, Alyssa C. Greeney of Mifflinburg, Owen Wise DeLong of Beavertown; two great-grandchildren, Makhi S. Myles, Maddox O. Myles; one sister, Blanche Ulrich of Lewisburg; four brothers, Roger Wise, Sam Wise, Mose Wise, Joe Wise of Lewisburg. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family, as well as his beloved dog, Jack.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Peg Shoemaker; and by five brothers, Tom, Charlie, John, Harold, and George Wise.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 21, at Adamo's Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. A luncheon will follow with details provided at the viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William's memory may be sent to the Union County Conservation District.
To share in William's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.