William V. Carvell III, 57, of Shamokin, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 10, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born June 28, 1963, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Vincent William Carvell Jr. and the late Donna Faye Knouse.
William (Butch to his family and Vinnie to his friends) graduated in 1981 from Greenwood High School. After high school, he proudly became a United States Marine. He was a self-employed contractor, and a member of the Moose and local fire companies. His greatest enjoyments were shooting pool, riding his Harley, and spending time with his friends.
He is survived by his brother, Doug Carvell and his wife Cyndi of Mount Pleasant Mills; nephews, William Carvell of Selinsgrove and Christopher Carvell of Mount Pleasant Mills; and a niece, Emily Hostler of Camp Hill.
William is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Donna Lee Neidig, who passed away in 2007.
There will be no services.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the care of Mr. Carvell.