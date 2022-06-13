William W. Wirth, 74, of Lewisburg passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born June 16, 1947, a son of the late Glenn L. and Betty J. Wirth.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Jodie) Bryant; one brother and sister-in-law, Glenn Jr. and Pamela R. Wirth of Muncy; three stepdaughters, Lindsey Jo (Paul) Maguire, Erica and Megan Herbst; four grandsons, Connor, Wyatt, Liam and Jackson; his aunt, Peg Woodhead of Shamokin Dam; nieces, Sabrina (Kevin) Burkhart, Elizabeth (John) DeSantis, Erika R. Webster, and Graham Webster; seven great- nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Jo Ellen Freida.
He was predeceased by a sister, Judith Schocie; and a niece, Amy Jones.
Bill was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and joined the Air Force in 1967. He went to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, for training for the Military Police. He then went to Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and stayed there for his entire enlistment doing security work for the aircraft on the flight line and sites of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Silos. He left the Air Force in 1970 as a Sergeant.
Bill then went on to a career at the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He worked at the U.S. Penitentiary Lewisburg for 26 years. He retired in 1997 as a Correctional Counselor. He then went to work at the Union County Jail before retiring in 2007.
Bill loved golfing and was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church of Lewisburg.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, when the funeral will begin.
Burial will be at the convenience off the family.
Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.