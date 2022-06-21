William “Bill” Wormald, 79, of 734 W. Coal St., Trevorton, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Shamokin, a son of the late William and Mary (Matesic) Wormald. He was married March 26, 1967, in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trevorton, to the former Belvamae “Bell” Sherman who survives.
He graduated in 1961 from Coal Township High School. Bill was an Iron Worker and a member of Iron Workers Local 404.
He was in failing health for the last 5 years. Bill lived for his family. He looked forward to having his home and yard decorated for the holidays. Bill’s enjoyment in life was spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife, his son, Kevin and fiancé’ Pam Billig; his granddaughter, Tracy Kuhns and her husband Justin; and a great-grandson, Jordan. Also, his golden doodle, Millie. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Myrtle Wormald; and nieces and nephews, Kenneth (Doreen) Wormald, Dixie (David) Reed, Diane (Charles) Brill, Scott (Lesa) Wormald, and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald; a nephew, Gerald Jr; great-nieces, Trina Reed and Ashley Brill; and his in-laws, Edith and Joseph Sherman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801, or K-9 Hero Haven, Box 176, Mahanoy Creek Lane, Herndon, PA 17830.
The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Home Health and Hospice for the support and care for Bill and his family.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.
A graveside service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in United Lutheran Cemetery (Crossroads), Sunbury, with Chaplain Carrie Stine presiding.