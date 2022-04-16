MANDATA — The Vikings had eight combined runs through the first four innings of the game, then hit eight more runs in the sixth inning. Sophia Mione recorded two runs, a double, and three RBIs in the box score for Williams Valley. Mackenzie Carl, Audrina Fry, and Sage Smeltz each had two RBIs and went for a combined 5-11 at-bat, and five runs.
Keira Leitzel had the lone run for Line Mountain in the bottom of the sixth inning. Aspen Walker went 1-3 and added an RBI to the Eagles' box score.
Williams Valley 16, Line Mountain 1
Williams Valley;601;108;0 — 16-15-0
Line Mountain;000;001;0 — 1-5-2
WP: Gracie Ruch, LP: Natalie Witmer.
Williams Valley: Mackenzie Carl, 3-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Gracie Ruch, 1-for-3, RBI; Jade Groff, 2-for-3, RBI; Sage Smeltz, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Sophia Mione, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs; Ally Underkoffler, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Cassie Harris, 0-for-2, 2 runs; Kayla Hand, 1-for-1, RBI; Audrina Fry, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Miley Mahoney, 2-for-2, double, RBI.
Line Mountain: Aspen Walker, 1-for-3, RBI; Keira Leitzel, 1-for-1, 1 run.