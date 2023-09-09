MILTON — The Warriors started off the game scoring three straight goals, two of them were scored by Anna Lee.
Kailey Devlin assisted on Madeline Osman's goal at the 24:41 mark in the second half, and scored a goal of her own via a penalty kick three minutes later. Despite their efforts, the Lady Lions fell short on the comeback.
Williamson 3, Meadowbrook Christian 2
First Half
W: Anna Lee, 29:29; W: Kyra Daley, 15:31.
Second Half
W: Lee, 36:53; MC: Madeline Osman (Kailey Devlin), 24:21; MC: Devlin (penalty kick), 21:26.
Shots: W 9-8. Corners: MC 8-5. Saves: Williamson 6 (Ashley Woodring); Meadowbrook Christian 5 (Emma George 3, Faith Lubold 2).