WILLIAMSPORT — Xavier Taylor finishes with three runs as he went 3-3 at bat and recorded an RBI in the box score. Kydreece Burks did double duty for the Millionaires as he ended with two RBIs at the plate and threw 93 pitches in the game. On the mound, Burks recorded 65 strikes, nine strikeouts and allowed two runs and five hits against Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats' two runs came from Troy Dressler and Tanner Zimmerman. Liam Church and Lucas Whittaker recorded the team's two RBIs in the game.
Williamsport 10, Mifflinburg 2
Mifflinburg;000;011;0 — 2-5-0
Williamsport;301;240;X — 10-13-2
WP: Kydreece Burks; LP: Derek Hackenberg.
Williamsport: Xavier Taylor, 3-for-3, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Cayden Robertson, 1-for-5, double, 1 run, RBI; Deacon Brown, 0-for-3, 1 run; Owen Berry, 2-for-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Atreyu Murray, 2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Cole Shuler, 1-for-3, double, 1 run; Kydreece Burks, 3-for-3, 2 RBIs; Griffin Vollman, 0-for-2, 1 run; Caleb Fausnaught, 1 run.
Mifflinburg: Liam Church, 1-for-3, RBI; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3, 1 run; Lucas Whittaker, 1-for-3, RBI; Tanner Zimmerman, 0-for-3, 1 run.