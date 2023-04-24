SELINSGROVE — Austin Imhoof captured the first singles game in three sets against Shreshth Singh to give the Seals one of their two match points. Evan Beiter and Owen Kaar gave Williamsport a 2-1 match lead by winning the next two singles games.
The Millionaires (6-5, 6-4) clinched the HAC-I match win in the first doubles game as the duo of Sam Radulski and Jack Compton knocked off Benjamin Rowan and Jaoquin Basu 6-3, 6-0.
Lomond Rogers and Andon Kloostra gave Selinsgrove (2-9, 1-7) its other match point as they defeated Spencer Sponhouse and Dayne Feese 6-1, 7-5 in the second doubles game.
Williamsport 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Shreshth Singh 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Evan Beiter (W) def. McAlister DeFazio 6-0, 6-0; Owen Kaar (W) def. Christopher Feiler 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles
Sam Radulski & Jack Compton (W) def. Benjamin Rowan & Jaoquin Basu 6-3, 6-0; Lomond Rogers & Andon Kloostra (S) def. Spencer Sponhouse & Dayne Feese 6-1, 7-5.