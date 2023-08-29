MIFFLINBURG — Conner Poole scored his two goals in the first half of the HAC-crossover contest. Mifflinburg scored their first half goals via penalty kicks from Collin Dreese and Moses Knepp.
Goalie Nickali Conklin scored goal in the second half to tie the game at 3 apiece with 12 minutes remaining in regulation. Conklin saved five shots in the first half.
In overtime, Quentn Mazzantes kicked the game winning goal at the 3:18 mark to give Williamsport their first win of the season.
Williamsport 4, Mifflinburg 3 (OT)
First half
W - Conner Poole, 39'; M - Collin Dreese (penalty kick), 38'; M - Moses Knepp (penalty kick), 24'; W - Poole (penalty kick), 12'.
Second half
W - Tad Ungard, 33'; M - Nickali Conklin (Dylan Seigel), 12'.
Overtime
W - Quentn Mazzantes, 3:18.
Shots: M 9-8. Corners: W 7-4. Saves: Mifflinburg 10 (Nickali Conklin 5, Ben Pirraglia 5); Williamsport 7 (Sam Radulski).