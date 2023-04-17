MILTON — Trace Witter and Keegan Gill lost their respective games in singles action to Williamsport's (5-3, 5-2) Shreshth Singh and Owen Kaar in close sets.
With the loss, the Black Panthers fall to 1-9, and 0-8 in HAC-I play.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
Singles
Shreshth Singh (W) def. Trace Witter 6-3, 6-4; Evan Beiter (W) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel 6-0, 6-0; Owen Kaar (W) def. Keegan Gill 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
Sam Radulski & Jack Compton (W) def. Gaven Russell & Tyler Geiswite 6-0, 6-1; Spencer Sponhouse & Noah Dunlap (W) def. Talen Hoffler & Deven Shoemaker 6-2, 6-2.