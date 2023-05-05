WILLIAMSPORT — Abby Robertson recorded six strikeouts on the mound to go along with a 0.67 strike percentage, and allowed one run on five hits. Robertson was also one of three Millionaires to finish with an RBI during the HAC-I contest.
Kendall McAnelly's lone hit resulted in a double, and Ashlyn Robinson stole two bases. With the victory, Williamsport (9-2, 7-2) sweeps the season series against Selinsgrove.
The Seals' (8-8, 6-3) lone run in the game came from Teagan Richter at the top of the third inning. Cassidy Shay recorded the team's lone RBI.
Williamsport 5, Selinsgrove 1
Selinsgrove;001;000;0 — 1-5-2
Williamsport;101;102;X — 5-5-1
WP: Abby Robertson. LP: Kiersten Dupert.
Williamsport: Lili Cox 0-for-2, run; Ashlyn Robinson 1-for-2, run; Robertson 1-for-3, RBI; Taryn Reed 1-for-3, run; Kendall McAnelly 1-for-3, double, RBI; Abby Mahon 0-for-1, run, RBI; Emma Vollman 1-for-3.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 1-for-3, RBI; Kylee Hessek 1-for-3; Alison Beddall 1-for-3; Katelyn Eisley 1-for-3; Teagan Richter 1-for-3, run.