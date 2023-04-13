SELINSGROVE —
Williamsport (4-0, 3-0)
Selinsgrove (4-4, 3-1)
Williamsport 5, Selinsgrove 4
Williamsport;000;130;1 — 5-8-2
Selinsgrove;000;031;0 — 4-8-2
WP: Abby Robertson. LP: Kiersten Dupert.
Williamsport: Aubrianna Blair 1-for-3, triple; Ashlyn Robinson 0-for-3, run; Robertson 1-for-2, RBI; Alexandria Chilson 0-for-1, run; Lili Cox 2 runs; Taryn Reed 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Kendall McAnelly 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Brenna Beck 2-for-4.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 1-for-3, double, run; Kylee Hessek 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Alison Beddall 2-for-4, double; Chloe Rumberger 1-for-3; Maddison Burd 1-for-3, double, run; Dupert 1-for-3, RBI; Alyvia Herrold 1-for-3, run; Aubrei Hoyles 0-for-3, run.