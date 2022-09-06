SUNBURY — The Millionaires sweep Shikellamy (0-5) in both singles and doubles to win the match. Williamsport advances to 3-2 on the season. The Braves will travel to Jersey Shore for their next match this coming Monday.
Williamsport 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Abby Robertson (W) def. Allison Minnier, 6-2, 6-1; Ally McCann (W) def. Sabrina Doebler, 6-3, 6-1; Kayla Bloch (W) def. Dairelis Torres, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Breanna Chicas & Emlyn Kinley (W) def. Shannon Maggie Johnson, 6-2, 6-0; Chloe Campbell & Shamarya robinson (W) def. Dairelis Torres & Mckenzie Boyer, 6-2, 6-0.