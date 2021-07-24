It’s been nearly seven years since the Big Ten welcomed Maryland and Rutgers to the conference, and expanded the league’s roster to 14 teams.
The Big Ten snagged the Terrapins from ACC and the Scarlet Knights from the Big East.
All appeared quiet on the expansion front until a Houston Chronicle article by Brent Zwerneman about Big 12 members Texas and Oklahoma’s inquiries about joining the SEC went public, and rocked the college sports world.
Friday morning, the pillage of the Big 12 appeared inevitable as 247Sports tweeted, #BREAKING: Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12, sources tell @ChipBrown247.”
The SEC hasn’t expanded its membership since bringing in Texas A&M and Missouri aboard in 2012. The conference has produced seven of the last 10 football national champions, and adding the Big 12’s two marquee programs would send the SEC to super conference status. It would also send the Big 12 further into irrelevance.
The conference in the 2010s has lost Nebraska, Colorado and Texas A&M to the realignment shuffle, and the impending departures of Texas and Oklahoma would leave the league with little credibility. It also isn’t a stretch to imagine athletic directors at the other Big 12 schools are working the phones to find suitors as this week’s realignment news could bring a domino effect.
The addition of Oklahoma and Texas would balloon the SEC’s roster to 16 teams, the most among Power Five conferences. The ACC has 14 teams, including Notre Dame, which is a member in sports other than football. The Pac-12, as you’ve likely guessed, has 12.
At Big Ten media days this week, the first question asked of second-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren regarded the Big Ten’s response to the potential expansion of the SEC.
“That’s the world that we live in right now, and I know from where we sit we’re always constantly evaluating what’s in the best interests of the conference,” Warren said. “It will be interesting to see how that story that you mentioned yesterday, how that evolves and where it lands.”
The Big Ten and SEC share a friendly rivalry. Fans of both conferences love to banter about which conference is superior. Rightfully so, SEC fans routinely point to their league’s seven football championships in the last 10 years.
While the Big Ten could stand pat and not react to any additions to the SEC, it’s difficult to envision that happening.
Notre Dame would be the most sensible addition, but the school’s ACC affiliation outside of football and resolve to remain independent in football seem unbreakable. Money talks, however, and the Big Ten’s coffers are filled to the brim.
Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Kansas and Iowa State are other options the Big Ten could explore. Pittsburgh and Iowa State are already in states with Big Ten programs, while West Virginia is a geographic fit. Kansas would give the Big Ten even more credibility on the basketball court.
It appears the conference landscape is changing. The effects — as they’ve been in the past — will be sweeping.