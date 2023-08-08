Winifred Hayes Greer, 78, of Enoree, S.C., died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House. A native of Milton, Pa., she was born Jan. 22, 1945, a daughter of the late George H. and Florence (Kerstetter) Hayes, and was the wife of the late Gilmer C. Greer.
She was a retired nursing assistant at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home and was a member of Golightly United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Jodi G. Gilbert (Jeff) of Pauline; three sons, Jeff Greer (Maria) of Waynesville, N.C., Jerry Greer of Duncan and Joel Greer (Margaret) of Wellford; her grandchildren, Harlie Davis, Tyler Greer, Kayla Matthews, Sierra Perez, Taegan Grace Greer, Brian Greer, Steve Greer and Autumn Greer; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Sharon H. West; and a brother, Pepper Hayes, both of Spartanburg.
She was predeceased by a great-grandson, Alex Rhymer; and two sisters, Kathryn Hayes West and Dawn Hayes Tucker.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Regional Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com