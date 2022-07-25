Winifred I. “Winnie” Loss, 94, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Saturday, July 23, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove. She was the wife of the late Archie G. Loss.
Winifred was born Nov. 8, 1927, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late George P. and Grace (Haas) Gaugler. She retired after 34 years from Snyder County Trust and also assisted her late husband’s business, Auto Ranch Ceramics. Winnie enjoyed bird watching.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam, with Pastor Wayne Muckel officiating.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.