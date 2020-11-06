KREAMER — A $1 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold in Snyder County, according to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery.
A winning $1,000,000 Merry Money Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Quick Shop along Route 522 in Kreamer, lottery officials said. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Officials did not say when the winning ticket was sold or reported to the lottery.
According to lottery officials, $1,000,000 Merry Money is a $20 game with a top prize of $1 million. As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable taxes.