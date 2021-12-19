With the firearms deer season behind us, a large number of local hunters will be cleaning and putting away their rifles and, in their place, will be picking up their favorite scattergun, slipping on brush pants and a tough pair of boots to pursue winter small game.
What makes the winter small game hunt so popular in Central Pennsylvania? Several reasons come to mind. For starters, many folks have a few days off from work or school due to the holiday. This also means students who have been away at college or friends and family from out of the area could be visiting over the holidays, offering them the opportunity to spend time afield with family.
For those who are pheasant hunters, the Pennsylvania Game Commission stocks a number of local game lands with birds for this late season hunt, giving hunters a last crack at this popular game bird. Contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission for a list of locations.
Squirrel hunter like the late season because now that the leaves have dropped, bushytails will be much easier to spot. If you haven’t ever pursued late season squirrels, you don’t know what you are missing. Getting into shotgun range can be hugely challenging as these sharp-eyed critters will be quick to spook. If you’re a rimfire enthusiast, you may very well find yourself experiencing the best hunting of the entire season.
When it comes to the No. 1 most popular species of the winter hunt, I would say my guess would be the cottontail rabbit. With cold weather finally thinning out the brush and most large agricultural fields now harvested, rabbits become not only easier to find, but also easier to see as the once dense underbrush will now offer less hiding spots.
For many, hunting rabbits means finding the thickest cover available and then crashing through it, attempting to flush old briar rabbit out to other hunters in your party. If you are blessed, you’ll have the opportunity to hunt with one or more beagles as this is truly not only the most productive but also the most enjoyable way to pursue cottontails.
It seems as though fewer and fewer people run beagles anymore, but those who do are more than willing to risk a few scratches from briars and branches to hear one or more of these fine little dogs in hot pursuit of a fleeing cottontail. Just listening to the hound music of an excited pack is reason enough to brave the cold and the thorns. Harvesting a rabbit or two is simply a bonus. Truth be told, I’ve often seen hunters pass up an opportunity to take a rabbit simply to prolong the length of the chase.
Have I sparked your interest in a winter small game hunt? I certainly hope so. Rather than spend all of December and January hiding from the cold weather and stuffing yourself with holiday treats while you sit immobile in that recliner or sofa, why not contact a few friends and put together a late season small game hunt? What have you got to lose other than maybe a pound or two?
If you and your partners are successful, any mix of small game species can be used to prepare a number of recipes including such favorites as corn soup or pot pie — which gives you yet another reason to gather with friends and family. Grab that shotgun and a handful of shells in number 6 or 7 1/2 shot and get out there. It’s time to enjoy Pennsylvania’s outdoors. Oh, and don’t forget the beagle!