More than 150 vendors offering everything from crafts and food to holiday activities and wineries will be set up at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26.
Winterfest 2022 will also include Bigfoot Country's Parade of Lights ending at the fairgrounds Friday night, live music both nights, horse-drawn carriages around the fairgrounds, raffles and drawings and Santa will stop by and hand out gifts, according to fair officials.
There will be chili and cookie contests with monetary prizes and holiday activity for children.
Admission and parking are free.