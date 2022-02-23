Cold temperatures sweeping across the area in the next few days could bring several inches of snow and a coating of ice by Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in State College is calling for a wintry mix to begin Thursday night and carry into Friday. NWS reports the weather should impact the evening commute on Thursday and again Friday morning.
"Considerable uncertainty remains in precipitation type, timing and totals," NWS tweeted Wednesday morning.
AccuWeather's local forecasts are calling for more ice than snow. As of Wednesday morning, AccuWeather's daily forecast for Sunbury calls for little to no snow, but up to a quarter-inch of ice.
PennDOT announced it will be pre-treating major roads in advance of the winter weather. Anti-icing trucks may be seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. The trucks have signs on the backs indicating their purpose. The public can track the location of PennDOT plow trucks on www.511PA.com.