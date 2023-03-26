The Daily Item
Meadowbrook Christian senior and Bucknell signee Cade Wirnsberger won the 145-pound title at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals on Sunday in Virginia Beach.
Wirnsberger, a three-time state medalist and state runner-up earlier this month, used an overtime takedown of two-time North Carolina state champion Tyler Tracy to win, 3-1 in the senior bracket.
After a 1-1 score in regulation, Wirnsberger was able to swoop in and grab Tracy’s far leg near the center of the mat in overtime. Tracy, an NC State signee, tried to get to the edge of the mat as Winsberger lifted his leg. Wirnsberger was able to secure the other leg for the winning takedown as Tracy dove out of bounds.
Wirnsberger won six matches over three days to claim the title. He started with a major decision and a pin before earning a 5-0 decision to close out Friday.
On Saturday, Wirnsberger topped two-time Alaska state champion Elijah Larsen — unbeaten over the last two years — 7-0.
In Saturday night’s semifinals he shut out Giovanni Alejandro, a New Jersey state runner-up at 138 pounds, 3-0, to reach the title match.
Max Wirnsberger, a freshman at Meadowbrook, finished fifth at 126 pounds in the freshman bracket. He went 5-1 at the tournament, including an overtime fall in the fifth-place bout. Wirnsberger, a state seventh-place medalist, only lost to eventual champion Michael Turi, a Class 3A medalist out of West Scranton.