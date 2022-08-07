Ninety-year-old Esther Tharp stood beneath a tree in her front yard. She was watching the dozen or so volunteers who had been working all day to clear her property of brush and weeds, lay down mulch, and do various other things to spruce up her rural Middleburg home’s curb appeal.
Amazed at the transformation that took place in just a few hours, she was overcome with appreciation.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. Though she admitted it was hard for her to just sit back and watch.
“I feel like I should be out here doing it myself,” she said.
Up until a few years ago, she used to mow her own grass. She spent hours this past spring, weeding. The house has been her home for 65 years. Her husband had been sick for several years before he passed last summer, so she has worked hard to stay as independent as possible.
“I love to be out and doing this kind of work,” she said, “but I just can’t anymore.”
The volunteers were part of a first-year missionary outreach spearheaded by Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, called Snyder/Union/Northumberland Area Work & Witness (SAWW). More than 100 volunteers, some from other area churches, joined together to complete nearly 30 projects in the region in just four days from July 27 to 30. The majority of the projects were at private homes of individuals and families who were struggling and needed the extra help. Volunteers also assisted with maintenance work at KidsGrove in Selinsgrove.
Preparation for the projects required a lot of behind the scenes work for several months in advance.
Volunteers ranged from those working at the work sites to those on the kitchen crew who helped to make breakfast and dinner, and pack lunches for the other volunteers. Supplies were secured through generous financial and in-kind donations from the church and area businesses.
“We couldn’t do this project without the community and the partnerships,” said Bill Foss, pastor at Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, while taking a break working at Tharp’s property. “And honestly, I don’t know that we’d want to do it a different way, because the benefit — the power — of this project is the community coming together to meet each other’s needs.”
He said volunteers were appointed according to maximize efficiency, as well as according to their unique abilities. Some helped with painting, some with yard work, others with light construction.
Seth Sparrer, of Middleburg, said he was encouraged to help out by taking some pictures at the work sites to commemorate the effort since he does video work as a side job and hobby.
“It’s been fun,” he said.
The outreach was advertised mostly through word of mouth and social media. Applications for volunteers and those seeking assistance were available on the church’s website. Each job application was evaluated according to the skills and availability of volunteers.
Sydnee Hoffman and her mom Kelly Hoffman, of Mount Pleasant Mills, heard of the outreach through their connections at Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene. On Wednesday and Thursday, crews of volunteers put new fencing around their pool, painted the walls around the perimeter of their yard, and painted the top of their shed.
“It’s definitely not easy work, so we’re thrilled to have the help,” Sydnee said.
Sydnee, who battles a chronic illness, said she was so grateful, especially for her mom’s sake because she works so hard all week long.
“My mom is constantly working to try to keep up with the bills and take care of both of us and the pets,” she said. “So having the extra help here is unbelievable. We struggle to keep up with just the daily maintenance, let alone all of the renovations. We’re thankful for any help we can get. Everyone here has just been amazing.”
Foss said they want to make the outreach an annual thing. This was a year to work through a lot of the logistics and hopefully make it bigger and better in years to come.
“Our hope is that year two and beyond we’re going to have more churches that will partner with us, which allows the project to get that much bigger and accomplish that much more all at one time,” he said.
But as their name implies, the project is not just about work, it’s also about “witness.” Their theme this year is “Love Loud,” and the practical help is a way for them to do just that.
Foss said, “The reality is, we are in a season in our culture — and world — where needs are all around us. If we are going to be the church — a church that’s mobile and active — we need to be out where people are and connecting with them and saying, ‘Look, we have something to offer. Some time, some love, some friendship, and we can put a little sweat into it in the process.’”
“Everything we’re doing is about bringing the love of Jesus to the community and saying, ‘For all the places that people are looking for help and answers, there’s one place to get it and that’s through Christ.”
This outreach gave them a way to declare that message practically, by working hard, showing they care, and forming relationships along the way.
“They’re literally being the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Kathy Beggs, who looked at the hardworking volunteers pulling weeds and cleaning at Tharp’s property on Thursday. Beggs volunteered as a “listener” for the outreach, sitting with the homeowners, talking with them and encouraging them. For much of that day, she sat with Tharp on a glider in her screened-in porch. Together, they watched the volunteers transform the yard into a beautiful landscape.
“I’ve made a new friend today,” Beggs said, looking over at Tharp with a smile. “I’ve made a new friend.”
For more information about S.U.N. Area Work & Witness, visit www.scn.church.