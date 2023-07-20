Editor’s Note: Former Daily Item City Editor John Moore wrote the following commentary for Aug. 17, 1985 Daily Item, recounting the story of a Sunbury resident who witnessed the first test of an atomic bomb. It is timely with the recent release of “Oppenheimer.”
When Herbert Gottshall went off to war in April 1945, much of the fighting was over. Little did the Sunbury man realize that his military service would make him witness an historic occasion — the first test of an atomic bomb. The spring of 1945, the soldier was assigned to work on the Manhattan Project in the New Mexico desert. When the nuclear scientists were ready to test the first bomb, Gottshall and others in his unit were permitted to watch it.
Here is the story, exactly as published by The Daily Item 40 years ago in September 1945:
“At 5:30 a.m. on July 16 on the New Mexico desert, man first witnessed the smashing of the atom and frightening yet awe-inspiring results that it caused.
“Among the soldiers and scientists rewarded for their months of labor and the final all-night vigil was a Sunburian, Pfc. Herbert Gottshall of 54 South Seventh Street.
“Lying flat on his stomach on a ball diamond eight miles from where the explosion was to occur, Gottshall felt the tension of the atmosphere as the men about him waited the zero hour of the ‘Manhattan Project.’
“Previously jovial and anxious for the moment to arrive, the men grew more and nervous as the clock crept toward the 5:30 zero hour.
“Then, without warning, Pfc. Gottshall stated that a blinding flash described to be seven times greater than the light produced from the sun, lighted up the surrounding hills and valleys.
“Percussion waves could be seen as the wind, fortunately, swept them away from the area where the scientific adventurers could be lying.
“For 45 seconds, the light continued while the men experienced the intense heat caused by the atomic bomb. ‘It felt as though someone had thrown hot water on us,’ Gottshall said in attempting to explain the heat from eight miles away.
“After 45 seconds, there was a rumble as the actual explosion was set off. Smoke billowed to a height of 40,000 feet.
“To illustrate the magnitude of the event, Gottshall declared that the flash could be seen 240 miles away and newspapers reported that people in California believed they were undergoing a minor earthquake.
“When he got to the scene, Gottshall said that a huge crater had been left. The tower, made of steel with a 10-foot concrete base and standing 90 feet high, was completely demolished, the heat having actually melted the steel.
“Gottshall also saw sand that had been fused together by the heat, making just like a sheet of glass.
“The concussion had ripped up a scrub growth prevalent in that area for a half mile about the scene.
“Another tower, made almost like the one where the experiment took place, was standing one-half mile away. ‘It was twisted like a pretzel,’ Gottshall continued.
“When his unit, made up of 100 hand-picked mechanics for a motor pool section to transport, construct and repair the essentials to this ‘Manhattan Project,’ arrived back in camp (Alamogordo) they were asked to repair a generator standing a few miles from the bomb when it went off.
“It was impossible to put it back in working order. The machine melted from the searing flames.
“For four months, the scientists and members of the Armed Forces worked in a restricted area where no person without proper credentials could either enter or leave.
“As the time grew closer, the men, Gottshall stated, ‘were scared afterward but they said it (the bomb) worked out perfectly.’
“Unable to leave camp until a month ago, Pfc. Gottshall is now on a 15-day furlough from Camp Alamogordo.
“He entered the service April 27 and started his training at Camp Lee, Va. He was formerly head of the Gottshall Service Station, Seventh and Market streets. His wife, the former Mona Graybill, of Sunbury, and son, Joseph, nine, live at 54 S. Seventh St.”
POSTSCRIPT: Gottshall spent most of 1945 in New Mexico. When he was discharged in early 1946, he returned to Sunbury where he resumed work at the service station. As time passed, his role in the Manhattan Project was a fact relegated to history. “We came home,” he said. “It was all forgotten.”
Aged 69, Gottshall still operates a service station in Sunbury, located on Chestnut Street near 10th. He and his wife live in Point Township. Sons Joe and Herbie are grown.
He says that he doesn’t believe he suffered any ill effects from being exposed to the bomb. “I went through that with no problem whatsoever.” Witnessing the first atomic blast was a memorial event. “I’ll never forget that as long as I live.”