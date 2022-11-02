The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points, and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
Cavaliers 114, Celtics 113, OT
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25, and Cleveland beat Boston in overtime for its sixth straight victory.
Bucks 116, Pistons 91
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee matched a franchise record with its seventh straight win to open the season.
Raptors 143, Spurs 100
SAN ANTONIO — Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes, and Toronto beat San Antonio.
Clippers 109, Rockets 101
HOUSTON — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21, and Los Angeles beat Houston.
Bulls 106, Hornets 88
CHICAGO — Javonte Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago’s reserves, and helping the Bulls beat the Hornets.
Hawks 112, Knicks 99
NEW YORK — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points and Atlanta overcame a 23-point deficit to beat New York.
Heat 110, Kings 107
MIAMI — Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Heat past the Kings.
Mavericks 103, Jazz 100
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, and Dallas beat Utah.