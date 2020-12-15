HARRISBURG — As the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Pennsylvania Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf called on Congress to pass another round of financial relief to help states cope until there is another vaccine available for life to return closer to normal.
“It’s going to be months before we get to the point that enough people have been vaccinated to make a difference in the economy,” Wolf said.
The initial doses of vaccine are targeted towards front-line healthcare workers in hospitals. Next in line for the vaccine are residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh was the first Pennsylvania hospital to receive what is expected to be 111,150 doses this week, according to Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
Monongahela Valley Hospital in Washington County also received doses of the vaccine on Monday, according to the Department of Health.
Another 85 hospitals in Pennsylvania will receive shipments of vaccines this week, Levine said. Geisinger in Danville and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg will be among the hospitals.
Among the hospitals slated to get shipments this week are:
Conemaugh Medical Center in Johnstown, Cambria County;
Meadville Medical Center and Titusville Area Hospital, Crawford County;
UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Lawrence County;
Allegheny Health Network, Grove City, UPMC Horizon Greenville and UPMC Horizon Shenango in Farrell, Mercer County;
UPMC Somerset and Windber Hospital in Somerset County;
and UPMC Northwest in Seneca, Venango County.
Philadelphia is getting its own vaccine shipment, Levine said. The 66 counties covered by the Department of Health will get 97,500 doses and Philadelphia is getting 13,650 doses.
Levine also issued an order that requires vaccine providers to report information to the department on individuals who are vaccinated. COVID-19 immunization providers are required to report patient information, including gender, race and ethnicity to the department within 24 hours of administering the vaccine.
COVID relief
Wolf joined New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on a call with reporters Monday morning to urge Congress to act on COVID relief so that state and local governments and businesses can get help to survive until the vaccine is widely available.
Pennsylvania got almost $4 billion in the initial CARES Act COVID-19 stimulus legislation.
“Although the CARES Act was crucial to help Americans survive the spring surge that limited round of funding ran out,” Wolf said. “We need more help,” he said.
Wolf noted that with the COVID pandemic raging and seemingly accelerating in the weeks after Thanksgiving, he ordered a new round of mitigation restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, including banning indoor dining in restaurants for three weeks.
“We need funding for the restaurant and bar industry which has been battered by this pandemic through no fault of its own,” Wolf said.
The governor said he considers the mitigation efforts necessary but acknowledged that they are having a devastating impact on the restaurant industry.
The mitigation restrictions “unfortunately put much more stress on our increasingly fragile economies and people who are simply trying to get by,” Wolf said. “Restaurants and bars should not have to suffer for that when the federal government can and should provide them a lifeline.”
Murphy said that a new round of COVID relief would serve as a bridge to help businesses survive until the economy improves.
“I believe there will be a bounce in the economy,” Murphy said.
The government relief could mean that businesses are “above water so that when that bounce hits, you’re able to rise up with that better economic tide,” he said.