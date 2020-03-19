HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining” to close their physical locations Thursday night as the state ramped up its efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak.
Wolf made the announcement Thursday evening, hours after the state announced the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania had hit 185, with 52 new cases — a 40 percent jump in a single day. Pennsylvania also announced its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday. Nationally, coronavirus has claimed 161 lives, and it's killed almost 10,000 people around the world.
The move comes three days after Wolf had announced that he was strongly encouraging businesses to close as he ordered the state’s restaurants and bars to limit their business to takeout service.
The state Liquor Control Board began enforcing the eat-in ban on restaurants on bars on Wednesday, Wolf said. Restaurant inspectors were scheduled to begin enforcing the same ban on restaurants without liquor licenses on Thursday, he said.
Enforcement of the new ban targeting all non-essential businesses will begin Saturday, he said.
Wolf said that when he announced his plan on Monday, he’d hoped that there’d be widespread voluntary compliance.
It didn’t happen, he said.
“I asked everyone to do their part. Many have, but we still need to do more,” Wolf said. “We have no time to lose.“
From Monday to Wednesday, 176,000 Pennsylvania workers filed claims seeking unemployment compensation — 70,718 on Tuesday alone, said Penny Ickes, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Under the new order, all non-essential businesses must close their physical locations and allow workers to work remotely, or close entirely, Wolf said.
Wolf said he knows the move to close businesses will be painful and added that the state is working to help businesses.
“But before we save livelihoods, we have to save lives,” he said.
Wolf said he has the power to take these measures based on his disaster declaration, signed earlier this month. Any business that flouts his order will forfeit any right to any disaster relief and will be cut off from state loans or grant funding.
The Department of Health also has the authority to prosecute anyone who violates health laws, with penalties including fines and imprisonment, according to the governor’s office.