DANVILLE — A Mount Carmel woman injured in a motorcycle crash in Danville last month is now in fair condition.
Michelle Marquardt, 46, of Mount Carmel, was listed Monday in fair condition, according to a Geisinger spokeswoman. She had been reported in critical condition in the days following the crash Aug. 26 at Railroad Street and Route 11.
Danville Patrolman Devon St. Clair said Glennda Moser, 54, of Millville, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion and was not injured.
Marquardt, who was wearing a helmet, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson.
St. Clair said the motorcycle was traveling north on Railroad Street through the intersection and the car was making a left turn onto Route 11 north. He said Moser would be cited for a left turn violation.
