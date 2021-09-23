DANVILLE — A Danville woman was sent to the hospital following an explosion at a welding shop in Mahoning Township this afternoon, according to the woman's daughter, a neighbor and the township police chief.
Around 2 p.m., an explosion was reported at the welding shop near Schoolhouse Road and Reedy Street.
Neighbor Peggie Warntz said she was at home when she heard an explosion. "It was enough to jar you," Warntz said.
Warntz said she went outside and saw her neighbor, Kathy Snyder, on the ground injured near the Snyder's family-owned welding shop. Snyder was taken to the hospital, Warntz and Snyder's daughter said.
Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said it appears Snyder was welding a diesel tank and some residual fumes may have caused the explosion.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.