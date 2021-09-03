Whenever Kelly McCaughey hit the trails on her motorcycle, she always wished she wasn’t the only female. Now she’s trying to make sure others don’t feel so alone either.
McCaughey, the founder and producer of Over and Out, is behind a push to make sure more women like her have companions on the trails. For the third time, Over and Out is coming to the Famous Reading Outdoors trails for a weekend of riding, fellowship, camping and relaxation.
Famous Reading Outdoors, which covers 20,000 acres of coal lands located in Schuylkill and Northumberland counties, will host Over and Out for three days and two nights — from Sept. 17-19 — in Tamaqua for women ages 21 and older of various experience levels to ride everything from dirt bikes to enduro and even dual-sport motorcycles.
“The idea was pretty simple,” McCaughey said. “I wanted to create an event for women who ride or want to ride off-road motorcycles. It’s hard for women to get into dirt-biking because there’s not a lot of places to go. For our event, we open up some private land, camp, ride and get lessons. It’s for all levels.”
At Famous Reading Outdoors, general manager Brian Rich said part of the park traditionally not used will be set aside for the event. McCaughey said she expects more than 200 riders to attend, many from the East Coast and the Mid-Atlantic, but some from Oregon and California and even Canada if COVID protocols permit.
“They do a great job with this,” Rich said. “It’s a neat event. It’s well organized and they have people from all over come here. We had a rider here a few weeks ago who travels all around the country riding, and she said this is her favorite spot.”
For McCaughey, having the event accessible to riders of all experience levels is key along with the events that don’t relate directly to trail riding.
There is a welcome party, demos of new motorcycles and products, mechanical inspections, fireside storytelling and a group mountain bike ride. Prizes and raffles — the event’s website calls it an “epic raffle” — are also part of the weekend. Past events have included a skateboard ramp and even goat yoga.
There are guided rides and training sessions scheduled for less experienced riders and newcomers, while experienced trail riders have the opportunity to ride on some top trails with features not often seen in other outdoor parks, McCaughey said.
McCaughey, who lives in Long Valley, New Jersey, said they were looking for a spot “where all can come, learn the terrain and see if this is for them. For some people, this experience opens them up to more types of riding.”
That is a goal of the event: Introduce as many women as possible to the sport while giving those already brimming with the passion additional outlets.
“For a lot of people, it’s hard,” she said. “You need vehicles, a bike and a vehicle to get it there. Then you need to find a spot. Where can I go? Some of these spots are pretty gnarly, so we have guides.”
McCaughey said the $130 the women spend for the weekend is worth every penny. As of late last week, McCaughey said 220 women have signed up for the event that will be based out of Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.
“Their reactions are priceless,” she said. “There’s no other event like it, nothing to this scale. The energy is off the chart; it’s a happy, positive environment. There’s no need to be fearful; just be who you are. Do it because you want to do it.”
Learn more about the event at https://www.overandoutmoto.com/over-and-out-2021.
