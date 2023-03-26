In the Christian tradition, we are in the season of Lent, a time of reflection and penitence — a time to grow closer to God. Lent marks the 40 days — excluding Sundays — between Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. It is a time for us to walk with Jesus on his journey to the cross and, in our faith community, we are using the Gospel of Luke to guide our study of Jesus’ final journey.
The Gospel of Luke is believed to highlight Jesus’ companionship and teaching with the outsiders, outcasts, and outlaws of the day. Some biblical scholars believe Luke’s message is influenced by those groups, particularly women — women who walked the journey with Jesus.
It just so happened that on the first Sunday of March, my sermon focused on women, meaning — by chance — it coincided with Women’s History Month. and so, on that Sunday, I preached a sermon entitled, “Women, Too?” The answer? Yes. I believe ‘yes’ not only women, too, but women, especially because they played a key role in the life, teaching and ministry of Jesus.
The apostle Luke names more women than any other of the other Gospel writers. According to Luke, women were an integral part of spreading the Gospel message of Jesus. While not allowed to preach or teach in the synagogues of the day, women walked with, talked with, and supported Jesus and all of their fellow disciples through offering personal financial support to his ministries and biblical scholars tell us they managed ways of financial supportive businesses in the market place, i.e. weaving, fabrics, and olive oil, to raise funds to support the ministries of Jesus and his followers.
They came from every walk of life and believed in Jesus from their hearts. Their belief is what Luke focuses on in his writings. Luke elevates several women’s stories and their presence around Christ — Elizabeth and Mary, Jesus’ aunt and mother. Elizabeth was the first to acknowledge the child Mary was carrying was the Messiah. Mary, Martha, and Mary Magdala who is often thought to have been a prostitute filled with evil spirits before she met Jesus. They all played significant roles in the life of Jesus’ teaching.
So many stories of women and their belief in Jesus are told in the Gospel of Luke: the woman who touched the hem of Jesus’ garment because her faith told her, if she could touch His garment’s hem, she would be healed. The woman at the well, whose past was known to Jesus, was loved and accepted by him. He accepted her and showed her grace. To her, Jesus said, “Go and tell others.”
Luke records this conversation as the first time Jesus sent someone out to tell his story, and then there is the woman, believed to be named Veronica, who not only washed Jesus’ feet with her tears, but then dried them with her hair, and massaged them with expensive oil. Her faith made her clean, even as she broke the cultural laws of the day.
Luke is full of these stories of women who believed and challenged the societal and religious norms of the day, by merely being who they were — faithful believers of God, and Jesus, in his ministry, was persecuted for talking to, eating with, and touching and healing women. Suffice it to say, women were an integral part of the journey of Jesus’ life from His cradle to His grave and, especially, at his resurrection. Jesus taught grace, love, healing, and respect for others through women.
On the first Sunday of March, I called out many female members of our faith community who are living examples in how they live their faith in Christ. Like the women in the Gospel of Luke, they had challenges in their lives, and yet they were strong and brave and believed in God’s promise. It wasn’t always easy, but Jesus’ teaching that they are never alone and they could do all things when he walked with them through those challenges was the source of their courage.
During Women’s History Month 2023, I am also reminded of the women I have been fortunate enough to have in my life. These living examples of preachers, teachers, and faithful followers of Christ, walked through some really tough times: cancer, divorce, the loss of a child, financial hardships, depression and anxiety, and addictions. These women have overcome the challenges in their lives and each of them gives credit for coming through life’s trials to their faith and the grace of God.
There’s an old saying: “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” When Jesus approached each of the women of the day, they weren’t necessarily well-behaved. In fact, many — if not all of them — were considered outsiders, outcasts, and some were outlaws, and most reacted in a way society and the church looked down upon when they began to teach, and preach, and share their stories as disciples of Christ. They each made history by being faithful, living examples of Jesus’ teaching, covered in God’s grace, and receiving and living a message of God’s love for all of God’s children.
I am thankful for the women in my life who have lived and told me that message, over and over again. I pray you have those women in your life, too.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ in Milton. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org