Wonona Hyatt Bordner 95, of Pampa, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 8, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, Pa.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1928, in Salina, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late William Horace and Gertrude (Scott) Hyatt. She was the second from the youngest of seven children. She is survived by one brother, Jim Hyatt.
She graduated from Pampa High in 1946, and furthered her education at Long Beach State, graduating in 1950. Wonona started working after graduation, first at Dominguez Water Corporation in Long Beach, Calif. Afterwords working at Kaiser Aluminum in Chicago, Ill.
On Dec. 6, 1946, in Long Beach, Calif., Wonona married the love of her life, John C. Bordner, who proceeded her in death on March 19, 1993. His death sadly ended their 47 year marriage. Together they raised three children in California and Pennsylvania, which is where John moved his dental practice in October 1980. Wonona and John's love for each other was contagious and evident to anyone and everyone that they came into contact with. After moving to Pennsylvania, the couple took on a new title and love, spending time being grandparents to three grandchildren.
Wonona was a woman of God and a fierce prayer warrior. She taught Bible Study fellowship for many years. The titles of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she wore proudly until her time on earth ended. To say she is missed and thought about daily is an understatement.
She is survived by three children, a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Robert Kauffman of Lewisburg, Pa; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kenda Bordner of Selinsgrove, Pa.; and a daughter, Sally Bordner, of York, Pa.; grandchildren, Kelsey (Bordner) Young, Coleby Kauffman, and Paige (Bordner) Bassett, and three great-grandchildren, Brixton, Esther and Priscilla. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she kept in touch with.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at John Shaw Funeral Home, 801 Market Street Lewisburg, Pa.. Burial will be private.
But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31