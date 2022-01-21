Woodrow “Woody” F. Long Jr., 59, of Berrysburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
He was born Sept. 8, 1962, in Shamokin, the son of (the late) Woodrow and Ida (Swank) Long.
He had worked more than 35 years with Brubaker, and currently with Alvord Polk, Millersburg.
Woody, enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Debra L. (Blain) Long; five children, Woodrow (Janelle) F. Long III, Dornsife, Bobbie Jo (Bobby) Weaver, Harrisburg, Jennifer Long (companion Jason Olinick), Halifax, Kristy Donovan (Eric Beer), Dalmatia and Tasha Donovan (Shay Schaffner), Dalmatia; and 10 grandchildren, Casey, Gavin, Alex, Emma, Ella, Rhyleigh, Jase, Brayden, Eian, and Kaylee.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich funeral establishment, where services will start at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Norman Lawrence officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Woody’s name may be made to Millersburg Assembly of God, 2261 Shippen Dam Road, Millersburg, PA 17061.
